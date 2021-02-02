A Black Panther spin-off series under development for Disney +

Los Angeles | Disney announced on Monday that the “Black Panther” TV series, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, is under development under a five-year contract with world-famous film director Ryan Kugler.

“Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Bosman, won critics and audiences in 2018, raising more than $ 1 billion in proceeds and becoming the first superhero feature fictional film to compete for the Academy Awards in the “Best Picture” category.

Written and directed by Ryan Kugler – which is a sequel to be announced for next year – it is also considered a major milestone for the representation of black actors and film professionals in Hollywood.

“Ryan Coogler is a unique storyteller whose vision and audience have made him one of the most prominent filmmakers of his generation,” said Bob Egger, CEO of Disney, the world’s premier entertainment company, in a statement. Film rights in the Marvel Universe.

“With Black Panther +, Ryan has produced a groundbreaking story and legendary characters (…) We are delighted to be able to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.” .

Proximity, owned by Ryan Coogler, will develop a “broad range” of projects for Disney +, the group’s video-on-demand platform, and other subsidiaries.

“We are already participating in some projects that we are eager to participate,” the director adds.

The series, set in Wakanda, whose title is not yet known, is just one of many innovations Disney has announced to extend the success of the Marvel universe onto the screen.

Last December, during an investor-oriented presentation, the group announced that 12 Marvel series would be showing on Disney + “in the next few years”. Among them are “Secret Invasion” with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, “Ironheart” with actress Dominique Thorne as a young Iron Man emulator, and another armor-making actor, Don Cheadle and his role in War Machine, for “Wars of Armor.”

The first of this series to continue in the Marvel universe after the Avengers saga, “WandaVision” is currently airing on Disney +.

Chadwick Bosman, who died this summer of colon cancer, will not be replaced by another actor in the second part of “Black Panther” due to be shown in 2022. “His interpretation of T’Challa the Black Panther is a symbol (..) That is why Kevin Fiji explained , Marvel Studios president, we’re not reassigning the role.