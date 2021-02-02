Tampa wants to get the most out of the Super Bowl despite a faltering economy | Sports the sun

During the pandemic, these taxes were down 49% from March to November 2020 compared to 2019.

Hillsborough County lost at least $ 11.1 million from January to November 2020, and possibly more compared to the same period in 2019.

Across the bay in Pinellas County, the numbers have taken a similar course, with losses of at least $ 17.9 million in tourism taxes from January to November.

Despite everything, the leaders of the region remain positive for this tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in Los Angeles. However, delays in building the stadium to host the event forced the NFL to look elsewhere. Los Angeles will host the Super Bowl next year.

District are delighted that Tampa Bay Buccaneers and midfielder Tom Brady, in their first season with the club, play against defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and young midfielder Patrick Mahomes. The sales of the items carrying the team are going well.

Executives also believe it is difficult to say how much publicity the Super Bowl will generate for the region, its beaches, and attractions. Disney and other Orlando theme parks are also not far away.

Rob Higgins, chair of the Super Bowl Hosting Committee, said the region views the Super Bowl as a marketing opportunity like no other.

He notes that the event will ensure the highest hotel occupancy rate since the start of the pandemic in the region – some estimate 100,000 hotel nights will be rented this week – and that flights to Tampa are starting to fill.

“It’s an opportunity to tell our story,” Higgins said, noting that the last time the Super Bowl was introduced in Tampa, in 2009, was during a recession. It is a platform to show where our community is. “

However, Super Bowl hosting is expensive. Local governments and organizations like Visit Tampa Bay will spend at least $ 7.5 million on promotion, not counting services traded.

Mathematically speaking, it was an odd year for the Tampa-area teams, albeit one full of success.

The Lightning National Hockey League initially won the Stanley Cup, but none of their matches went to Tampa, as the final match was played in the Edmonton Bubble, Alta.

The Rays then reached the World Championship, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But these meetings took place in Arlington, Texas.

Add to that the Toronto Raptors playing their home matches at the Amalie Arena due to the Canadian border closure. But again, since supporters are not allowed, no one witnesses their exploits.

Brady and Box can end that streak. This is the first time a team has participated in a Super Bowl on their own stadium in their 55-year history.

These are all lost economic opportunities.