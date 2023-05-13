A famous political scientist predicts the end of Putin. The battle over Crimea will be key

Updated 11:13 am



13.2023, 05:59

Putin’s rule in Russia is coming to an end. Stanford political scientist Francis Fukuyama thinks so. According to him, the final battle for control of the occupied Crimea will be key.

“If they give up Crimea, it’s hard for Putin to survive, given how much they invested in getting it,” Fukuyama said. Radio Free Europe. According to him, this would make Putin very weak and could mean his end.

In addition, according to him, the Ukrainians do not even need to acquire Crimea. “They can just remove him,” Fukuyama believes. “At any moment, they have the opportunity to push them and it will hurt the Russians. Strategically, it will be a huge advantage for them.”

For Kiev to succeed, it must occupy the Kherson region. At the same time, he would have to cut off the connection between the peninsula and Russia. He noted that “there is only one railway and a bridge across the strait from Russia to the Crimea.”

According to the political scientist, any negotiations will be difficult, as both sides may lose something and be interested in Donbass and Crimea. According to him, the Russians, in particular, are in a difficult situation because of the occupied peninsula.

The newspaper pointed out that several explosions and fires have been reported in Crimea in recent weeks Build.

Crimea is important for the Russians, as Sevastopol is the port of the Black Sea Fleet. In addition, there are several air bases on it, and Russian soldiers travel through it to fight in eastern Ukraine.

Fukuyama is one of the most famous political scientists in the world. He is best known for his books The End of History and The Last Man. It is based on the theory that history essentially ended with the fall of the Iron Curtain and that an economically democratic and liberal world order is the only possible end stage.

Zelensky for the Pope

Early Saturday morning, the Russian military bombed the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, and another air alert was declared over much of the country overnight. The mayor of the city of Mykolaiv said that the Russian attack targeted the factory.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Italy and, in addition to the president and prime minister, will also meet Pope Francis.

After months of defense, the Ukrainian army attacks Bakhmut:

​

TN.cz