William Emard 8th in the World Gymnastics Competition

Emard dominated the ring competition and also popped to the ground with the third score, en route to the top ten in his second World Championship. He scored a cumulative score of 83.256.

This is a Canadian gymnast’s best performance at the World All-around Championships.

It was a bad stretch since I got a clear run on six machines, and did it in the World Championship final. The timing It is excellent. I was tired after qualifying, but I managed my energy well. Everything went well from A to Z Emard said.

The last two days of competition, Saturday and Sunday, will be devoted to the Hardware Finals, for both women and men. The 21-year-old will automatically be on the rings and the jumping table.

I do slightly simpler jumps, but I do them well. They’re great jumps, Emard said, but I think I made the most of them. As for the episodes, a few details here and there made a difference during the playoffs. If I correct a few things, including my exit, maybe I can walk away from the podium.

Zhang Boheng was crowned world champion and denied Japanese Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto the gold medal in front of his fans.

Participating in his first international tournament, Zhang scored a total of 87.981 points and also earned a best score in three of the six events (floor, table jump, and parallel bars). Served as reserve gymnast at the Tokyo Games.

Zhang Boheng served as a reserve gymnast on the Chinese team at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Getty Images / Toru Hanai

Hashimoto missed the top of the podium with 17 parts per thousand points (87.964), while Ukrainian Ilya Kovtun (84.899) completed the first three places.

The youngest gymnast, at 19, to win the Olympic title in the all-around competition last summer in Tokyo, Hashimoto saw his quest for a gold double on home soil narrowly escaped him.

In qualifying on Tuesday and Wednesday, the young Japanese gymnast, on the contrary, got a little ahead of Zhang.

The worlds are extraordinarily organized into an Olympic year, having been postponed due to the health crisis and abandoned by Copenhagen. The outgoing world champion in the all-around competition, Russia’s Nikita Nagorny, was evident in his absence.