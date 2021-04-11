entertainment

A female dog from NWT. Take his steps in the cinema

April 11, 2021
Tony Vaughn

The couple live in Vancouver, have kept animals since the early 2000s, and adopted Lexi of High River in 2018 when she was 4 months old.

The bitch has since appeared in four Hallmark films, the most recent of which was released this year. If only I had Christmas. DrAfter Mr. Woodley, this movie really started Lexie’s career: I spent more time training it and absorbed everything, like a sponge.

Lexi has also starred in the last two episodes of supernatural, TV series that finished its 15th and final season this year.

It was a pretty big roleSteve Woodley confirmed.

However, it took, at first, Lexi was just a pet at Woodley’s home when she first arrived in British Columbia. Then, over time, after getting used to the couple and visiting movie sets, Lexi got used to being around a lot of people and was able to train for acting in movies.

When you’re with 200 people [sur un plateau de tournage]There are a lot of procedures.

Quote from:Steve Woodley, animal trainer

Mr. Woodley thinks Lexie might be picked for an Academy Award for her role in a film in progress in which she stars as three actors who make up a family.

