Marie Gregoire asserts that her appointment as BAnQ President was not partisan

Although her critics blame her for her lack of librarianship, Ms. Gregoire considers that Skills and knowledge What she was able to gain in the years following her career as a politician are the reasons for her choice.

What we know about me is a Member of Parliament and a commentator. But I’ve worked for many large companies, been a member of management committees, and been a member of boards of directors. I worked for companies like IBM, like Bell, like Desjardins. But as an entrepreneur, I also helped launch a PR company called TACT Intelligence, and re-launched a magazine as you say.

Marie Gregoire said she first returned to the controversy that followed her appointment in a Radio Canada report that aired on Tuesday. into a microphone all morning Understand why the library community protested his appointment, he who had never seen a librarian at the helm of BAnQ.

But she maintains that her role as CEO requires more than knowledge of library science.

Each of the two corners of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, the Archives, the National Library and the Great Library, are run by people with very specific expertise. […] But my league is different. My job is to make sure that the whole team works together, sets common goals and that we can mobilize our 700 or so employees. as you say.

There was a desire to have someone who could come from the library community. But I think I checked several boxes: Know the device [étatique]Knowledge of government mechanisms and administrative capacity. Quote from:Marie Gregoire, new CEO of BAnQ

I think this is one of the skills that will come in handy in the next few years , she completes.

Although she admits that her date is Policy Because it was approved by the Council of Ministers, it refuses to believe that it was influenced by partisanship.

I understand that I was a member of the Action Démocratique du Québec [ADQ] And that ADQ merged with the Coalition of Devenier Quebec [CAQ]. […] But after 15 years without being part of a political party, I thought I was somewhere else. Quote from:Mary Gregoire

She said Feel that the recruitment process she went through was done very correctly and you believe, Same background, same vision She would have been chosen, even if she had come from another political formation.

However, Marie Gregoire does not give a detailed answer when it comes to the question of her education. A master’s degree is usually required for her position, but she only holds a bachelor’s degree.

Me when I applied [sic], was not standard. And sometimes they ask for a similar experience She just answers.

Ms Gregoire would like to point out that she has been in her new position for a few weeks already and, despite the controversy over her appointment, is receiving a welcome very warm .