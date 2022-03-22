A humble approach to Canada

Canada lacks few details to secure qualification for the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1986. However, the players will not claim victory until they officially receive their ticket to Qatar.

John Herdman explained on Sunday: Maple Leaf’s next opponent, Costa Rica, will play one game on Thursday. Canada will have to beat the fifth-placed in the CONCACAF qualifiers, but a loss from Panama could also qualify them in the event of a tie.

“We want to maintain our modesty,” midfielder Marc Anthony Kay said on Monday. At the same time, we know we’ve done a good job, but we haven’t accomplished anything yet. We did not achieve our goal. I think our humility allows us to keep our eyes on the target.”

Canada is unbeaten in 11 matches, but a trip to the National Stadium in Costa Rica could prove to be a trap. Kai thinks the game might be related to some things.

“Costa Rica has a good team that likes to be efficient in midfield. We know their talent. The Colorado Rapids member explained that the team that controls the midfield will win this match.

Then comes the duels against Jamaica on Sunday, and then another match without it tomorrow according to Herdmann vs. Panama, on March 30th.

Canadian pride

Also according to the 27-year-old athlete, the Canadian coach has done an amazing job to give a new dimension to this team. Even without key pieces like Alphonso Davies and Samuel Piette, Herdman has plenty of luxury and depth.

Midfielder Liam Fraser also believes the coach has instilled a lot of pride in the group and that it is important to win this qualification for the country.

“I think we have the individual talent, but also the collective mentality and harmony to beat any team. The level we have reached with John has shown us and everyone that we are an elite team,” the former Toronto footballer said.

“It makes you proud and honored to be Canadian and to have the opportunity to represent the country,” Kay added.

• Note that 19-year-old CF Montreal midfielder Ismail Kone has been selected for the first time to participate in this international window. Quebec were also voted into the MLS Team of the Week, which netted a goal and assisted assist against Atlanta United on Saturday.

