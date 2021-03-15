A major concern for papers

The Toronto Maple Leafs remained at the top of the Northern Division, but the past few days have not been reassuring, especially in the net, as Frederick Andersen struggled for a few matches.

The goalkeeper has been unconvincing in their last four matches, not managing to hit 0.900 averages on every occasion. He was also roughed by Winnipeg Jets during his three-game series between the division’s two biggest teams. Andersen noticeably faltered in a 5–2 loss on Saturday, appearing somewhat poorly on the opponent’s net.

“It’s not enough to win,” he admitted to the Toronto Sun. I think there were some good shots, but that’s the goal [de Kyle Lowry] It had to be stopped. […] It hurts us. “

However, the former Anaheim Ducks team still enjoys the full confidence of his teammates, including Captain John Tavares.

“Freddy is playing superbly. We have to reduce the number of chances to score from the opposing formation [Winnipeg]. The veteran said she has had some good opportunities and has some excellent players and shooters. We need to do a much better job in front of him. “

Defense for review

For his part, defender Morgan Reilly believes that everyone, not just the goalkeeper, should take responsibility and make the necessary adjustments.

“Our way of controlling the disc should be better. I think our defending group has not done the best to break up matches and revive the attack.”

Head coach Sheldon How is clearly not the one to blame in the first place, as hinted at Sportsnet on Friday.

He said, “I have dealt with a number of obstacles such as injuries since I was here.” Another sign of his seriousness is the extra work he did. He is a reliable man who will do whatever it takes to be the starting goalkeeper. “

Andersen is 13-6-2, 2.87 goals versus average and 0.899 ratings this season.