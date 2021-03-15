EduBrèves – Teacher care

This edition of # ÉduBrèves takes on a special look on Sundays. We introduce you to two distinguished teachers and our CEO at École Branchée, Audrey Miller, gives us an overview of the WISE conference that highlighted the importance of nurturing teachers.

Valuable collaboration with Audrey Miller

Sophie Galbert is nominated for the Juno Award

We met her in Claire. Sophie Galbert, a music teacher at Jolly School in Riviere-du-Loup, was nominated for the prestigious Canadian Juneau Prize that rewards artists and craftsmen who promote music in the country. You could claim the trophy in this year’s Musicounts teacher category on May 16th.

It is presented to us by Radio Canada in this report.

Congratulations to Caroline Boudreau on her project, Abracadabra!

Caroline Boudreau, a teacher at St. Rozier School in Gasby, is a Winner of AQEP-AMQ Elementary School Mathematics Award. She “magically” wanted to make the classroom exercise book disappear to make room for interactive, tangible, motivational and engaging activities. Therefore, she has developed various activities to introduce mathematical concepts to her students. She suggests that they do math from children’s literature. Encourages her students to be manipulative. Organize math conversations or interactive activities. She even developed escape games. Caroline has also positively influenced many of her classmates thanks to her passion and good ideas!

AQEP, the Quebec Association of Primary Teachers, in collaboration with École Branchée, offered a two-year subscription to École Branchée. Caroline is known to be generous and influential with her peers.

Teacher Nurturing: A Worldwide Necessity!

Virtual Conference Reimagining Education: Leadership for a New Era Organized by wisdom (World Innovation Summit for Education) et al Salzburg Global Symposium, Which held a day on March 1, 2021 and brought together experts from around the world to discuss key educational challenges and priorities this year, with a focus on school leadership for equity and amplifying the voices of youth and next-generation leaders.

All over the world, the importance of caring for teachers, those future designers who have ties to the education they themselves have received and which they believe is the right education, must first be eliminated, and develop their expertise so that they are at the heart and at the center of all revolutions! From Qatar to Brazil, through Algeria, Uruguay, the United States and Canada, this is the message that was conveyed.

He once said, “Writing a curriculum is easy. What’s really hard is getting it to work in the classroom.” Embed a Tweet Someone who had just left his job in the ministry. #Wiseline # Leaders

So many inspiring speakers at this event, Thanks WISE_Tweets – Audrey Miller (millaudrey) March 2, 2021

Yes, empathy must be valued in education, but first we have to make sure the adults involved in it know what it is and how to cultivate it. Embed a Tweet Take care of our teachers first! ♥ ️ #Wiseline # Leaders – Audrey Miller (millaudrey) March 2, 2021

We can Review the full conference here.

We can Review the full conference here.