A Malaysian woman has a 5-cm-high horn on her chest and it has been surgically removed – Reuters

After a “very unusual” bout of viral warts, a Malaysian woman developed “rams’ horns” on one of her breasts. The 63-year-old, who prefers to remain anonymous, said the growths on the left side of her chest appeared spontaneously two years ago.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, she had grown to about 5cm (2 in) tall and started to itch by the time she went to the hospital. The woman was diagnosed with cutaneous keratosis pilaris (CH), a condition caused by an excess of keratin, a protein found in hair, skin, and nails.

The Malaysian lady went to the doctor with horn-like tumors which caused her intermittent irritation. The tumors had grown on the surface of the skin and had not developed into breast tissue, the scans showed. There were no signs of inflammation or pain, so doctors were confident it wasn’t cancer. Doctors removed the horns on the patient’s bed and sent samples to test for the disease, which came back negative.

After tests have ruled out a malignancy, doctors believe the horns are caused by dermatitis. However, how is still a mystery. Doctors removed the horns medically at Queen Elizabeth 2 Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, and the patient made a full recovery. The story was revealed in a case report published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery.

“The skin horns usually appear as long extensions ranging from a few millimeters to a few centimeters,” the doctors wrote in the article. “It is also called a ram’s horn. It develops gradually over time.”

