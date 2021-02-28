A meeting between Marc Garneau and the new US Secretary of State

Canadian Foreign Minister Mark Garneau spoke with his new US counterpart, Anthony Blinken, on Friday, particularly about Iran and China.

In a statement sent in the evening, Minister Garneau’s office said the two had tried to agree on a common approach with the Chinese giant, but it was not clear if they had arrived there.

We know that the US Secretary of State is committed to working with Ottawa to secure the release of Canadians Michael Coffrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained for more than two years in China.

Il s’agit d’un sujet délicat dans les relations canado-américaines, puisque les “deux Michael” ont été incarcérés à la suite de l’arrestation à Vancouver de Meng Wanzhou, la dirigeante de l’entreprise chinoise Huawei, à la demande United States.

Iran is on the agenda

The issue of Iran was also raised, two days after the American strikes that targeted Iranian facilities in Syria, which were received as the first major decision in the international policy of the Biden administration.

While Canada is also at odds with the Islamic regime in Tehran, Minister Garneau emphasized the importance of the families of the PS752 victims getting answers.

Remember, on January 8, 2020, 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents lost their lives after an Iranian missile hit the Ukraine International Airlines plane.

The event came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, after the administration executed the powerful Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

The phone interview between Marc Garneau and Anthony Blinken was organized three days after the interview between Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden.