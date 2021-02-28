Corsair Katar Pro Wireless review: a battery-powered wireless gaming mouse for small budgets

Requires an entry-level wireless mouse, the Katar Pro Wireless does not include the most advanced optical sensor from the manufacturer PixArt and is satisfied with the PMW3325. A fairly powerful sensor, capable of withstanding speeds of up to 2.54 m / s and an acceleration of 20G. In practice, only the fastest players playing with low sensitivity risk flirting with their limits. During our tests, we did not notice any sensor leaks, but we did note flawless slight angle correction and pixel-by-pixel tracking.

However, the wireless transmission latency is very low when using an Dongle USB supplied. Thus Corsair’s “Slipstream Wireless” interface works perfectly at 1000Hz exchange frequency with the computer and it shows no difference compared to the wired connection. The result is less convincing with Bluetooth, but adequate for office use, on a laptop computer, for example.

The maximum sensor sensitivity is up to 5000 dpi. A hacker doubles it in the program, which is only used to add ten to the number so it doesn’t look silly in the technical sheet. In practice, this is still not useful, since at 5000 dpi, a simple movement of just 2 cm is enough to cover the full width of the ultra-high-definition screen.

In terms of autonomy, Corsair advertises an AA battery of 135 hours. Long enough for a mouse the games. However, we recommend using rechargeable batteries to avoid having to use a lot of alkaline batteries. Regrettably, let’s mention not being able to use the mouse on a USB wired connection. It is best to always have a spare battery with you.