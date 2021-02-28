Golden Globe | The big night for filmmakers and Netflix?

(Los Angeles) Without champagne or red carpet due to the pandemic, the Golden Globes could still hold its share of surprises Sunday night, between a celebration of Hollywood filmmakers and a long-awaited Netflix dedication.

The video-on-demand platform has a record number of nominations this year, 42 in total. Netflix competes in the most popular categories, especially “Best Dramatic Film”, with two films out of five nominated. Chicago trial 7 And the Mank.

But caution still applies because despite 34 nominations last year, Netflix failed to win the major Hollywood leagues, and was finally left with only two awards.

The Golden Globe Awards are one of the most coveted awards in American cinema and can reinforce this year’s favorite awards in the race for Oscars or, on the contrary, bode well for their hopes.

For the 2019 edition, the jury of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that awards these awards had a hollow nose: all Golden Globe winners in the cinema category won an Oscar a few weeks later, with the exception of motion picture music.

this year, Chicago trial 7Drama by Aaron Sorkin about the suppression of demonstrations against the 1968 Vietnam War, and BedouinChloe Chow’s hymn to the glory of contemporary hippies who travel to the United States in their trucks, both carrying the rope because of their very current themes.

PHOTOS SONY PICTURES CLASSIC, LEFT, NETFLIX, SEARCH LIGHT PICTURES, FOCUS FEATURES, NETFLIX VIA AP The films were nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama. From left: the fatherAnd the MankAnd the BedouinAnd the Promising young woman And the Chicago trial 7

“I think it’s likely getting done between them,” said Scott Feinberg, awards specialist at The Hollywood Reporter.

“And if there is any surprise, it will be Promising young woman It is unlike anything we’ve seen recently. ”

Besides the feminist thriller starring Cary Mulligan, the father, With Anthony Hopkins as an old man plunged into dementia and Mank, David Fincher’s black and white poem of the cult movie Citizen Kane, Were also nominated for the main category for Best Dramatic Film.

Three Directors, Two Young White Directors.

On the director’s side, Chloe Chow got a super advantage over her competitors, including two other women, Emerald Fennell. Promising young womanAnd Regina King One night in Miami.

“We’ll see how it goes. In the end, David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin, who are young white men, could win,” notes Pete Hammond, who wants to be careful.

Jury sweetheart, Barbara Streisand is the only woman to date to win a Golden Globe in this category, for the musical. Intel In 1984.

The late Chadwick Bosman, who died last summer of cancer after playing mostly “Black Panther”, has a good chance of winning a Golden Globe for his performance in Bottom of what renny black, Once again a Netflix movie. “It’s his best role, and we’ve learned since he knew it might be his last appearance, so it’s tough to resist,” analyzes Tim Gray.

Among the actresses, Carrie Mulligan is the one who has the wind in her sails thanks to her performance in Promising young woman. You play a young woman who quenches her thirst for revenge by skimming bars and pretending to get drunk to push men to reveal misogyny. However, you will find on her way Frances McDormand and Viola Davis in My Rainey.

Focus Image Focus Features via AP Carey Mulligan in Promising young woman

Unlike the Oscars, The Globes distinguish between movies and comedies. it’s a Borate 2, With Sacha Baron Cohen as a journalist, Kazakh fiction and musician Hamilton Those who hold the rope are in this second category.

Sacha Baron Cohen was also selected in the Best Supporting Actor category for Chicago trial 7.

For the first time in Golden Globe history, the party is taking place between a traditional Beverly Hills hotel in California, with actress Amy Poehler as the Party Mistress, and the Rainbow Hall in New York where she will join her friend Tina Fey. Celebrities like Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

However, most of the stars should be content to almost receive their cup from home.