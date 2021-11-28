A Netflix series filmed in Montreal

Montreal was hosting a filming mail idolA new Netflix spy series starring Noah Centineo.

He is best known for his role in the romantic comedy trilogy for all the boysNoah Centineo, who is very popular on Netflix, actually arrived in the capital over a week ago to take part in this shoot that will run until next February.

The 25-year-old actor has also extensively documented his early days in Montreal by posting several photos to his Instagram account, including one of him with director Doug Lyman, during a Canadian match at the Bell Center.

Directed by Doug Lehman, he is an expert on spy movies (we especially owe it to him memory in the skin And NS. and others, Madame Smith), mail idol A young CIA attorney who finds himself caught in the middle of an international conflict after a former agent threatens to reveal the true nature of her relationship with the CIA, will appear.

Noah Centineo, who will play the young lawyer, is the only actor confirmed by production so far.

other series

Note that mail idol It’s not the only American series set in Quebec this fall. Three Pines Village, a new television adaptation of the bestselling detective novel by Canadian writer Louise Penny, has also been filmed in the province since early September.

The series, starring Alfred Molina, Rusev Sutherland, and Brett Donahue, will be available on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2022.