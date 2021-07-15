Aline, a film about Celine Dion, and her film in Quebec in Cannes

On Celine Dion’s songs, Valerie Lemercier, who plays Celine Dion in her film, Alain Deo, and the rest of the Québec cast climbed the steps of the famous Palais des Festivals in Cannes.

Thus, along with the director and unconditional admirer of the singer was Sylvain Marcel, who plays René Angélil from Aline Dio, Pascal Desrochers as well as Daniel Fishaud and Roque Laforton in the roles of Maman and Papa Dio.

Intense experience of Sylvain Marcel

On Wednesday, Sylvain Marcel was still struggling to recover from his feelings the day before. I wore long sleeves to stop pressing myself, because I had so many bruises , told Maxime Coutié and Claudia Hébert in an interview on the show all morning.

It’s any actor’s dream to climb these steps in Cannes. Quote from:Sylvain Marcel, actor

The latter was marked by the wall of the paparazzi who attacked him, the immensity of the room and the 27-meter screen on which he saw himself. He added that he makes great faces. It will take a few days before I can swallow it all.

Valerie Lemercier kisses Sylvain Marcel during a photo session at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: afp via getty Images / VALERY HACHE

Surprise and happiness Valerie Lemercier

Feelings were also on the date of meeting Valérie Lemercier, who was surprised to be invited by the festival to present her film Franco-Quebec.

I always thought Cannes wasn’t for me, and it wasn’t for comedy , I explained from the Croisette to all morning.

I was glad that my new family from Quebec mingled with my three sisters who were invited by my producer. It was very impressive, because [Aline] It is also a movie about family.

The director was also happy to find her group of actors and actresses from Quebec playing in this movie which is a heartfelt tribute to Celine Dion.

I was fortunate to have exceptional actors. I weigh my words. I’ve rarely seen people so involved, so little on their cell phones. It was great to play with them. Quote from:Valerie Lemercier, director and actress

Quebec dialect by Valérie Lemercier

The announcement of a film setting strongly, but loosely, inspired by the life of Celine Dion by Valérie Lemercier and the unveiling of the trailer was greeted with suspicion in Quebec. I still have some impressions The actress noticed.

The director and actress is aware of the limitations of the Quebec dialect she has taken to interpret Alain Dew.

You will surely find – and you are right and you shocked me yesterday – that my accent is not perfect. I preferred to err less than a lot. Quote from:Valerie Lemercier, director and actress

Very positive reviews

the film aline It was well received by critics. If applause was fed at the end of the show and audience members had tears in their eyes, according to diverseCriticism of this American magazine specializing in cinema is mixed.

habilitation aline from the movie Superficial And the Rose water It is believed that the film is a feature length It is still very satisfying to watch for those who will adjust their expectations accordingly .

Tuesday, Valerie Lemercier explained in an interview with diverse This scenarioaline It was read and approved by Celine Dion’s French director, but the song’s star hasn’t seen the movie.

French media First, also specializing in cinema, saw in aline A declaration of love, a cold letter that Medinet supposedly sent to her idol .

Lemercier narrates and plays Aline/Céline while the others take on a transformational cabaret stage disguised as Dalida, Sylvie Vartan or Mylène Farmer, in a gesture that mingles sexual lust, illusion, and pure devotion. She personifies it with a smile on her face, yes, but it’s not sarcasm or sarcasm.

First also emphasizes A great group of Canadian actors Who accompanies Valerie Lemercier on screen.

As for the French magazine? lobsI enjoyed the movie in general, despite its length and many concert scenes, which I liked.

spread there […] His gently hilarious portrait looks, between first-rate graphic novel and Simbi-style detail humor, aided by his wonderful team of Quebecers. He told about Valerie Lemercier’s investigation.

aline It will be released in Quebec theaters on November 26.