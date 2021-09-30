A new class of Bachelor’s degree holders in Social Work at the Appalachian University Center

News in Boss

September 29, 2021

by Oliver Turcot

The University Center for Appalachians (CUA), the University of Quebec in Rimouski (UQAR) and the Integrated Center for Health and Social Services (CISSS) in Chaudière-Appalaches on Wednesday marked the start of a new batch of baccalaureate in action. Saint George.

The goal is to train professionals in our area who will meet an important need.

Having completed this internship herself, Joanie Turmel, originally from Sainte-Marie, believes that the opportunity to earn a baccalaureate degree at Beauce will make life easier for students, as well as enhance alumni retention with us.

The program is intended for people who have already completed a technique in special education. The proposed formula will be for four and a half years, including one year of training. Classes will be offered in class on weekends to facilitate a balance between family, study and work.

The program should start in Winter 2022. An information meeting will be held on Tuesday 12 October at 6:30 pm. You can enroll at the American University in Cairo.

