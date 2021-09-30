Fairs return: “The government won’t build a stadium,” says Fitzgibbon

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon has dampened the hopes of many supporters of the fair’s return by assuring that his government will not push for the construction of a new baseball stadium in Montreal.

“For the Quebec government to build a third stadium, after the Videotron Center, after the Olympic Stadium, it’s a bit stupid. […]. In an interview with QUB Radio on Wednesday morning, the minister frankly admitted that the government would not build a stadium.

And so the minister was seeking to get things right after an intense day of speculation about the stadium project led by Stephen Bronfman, following the organization’s promotion of joint trusteeship of the Tampa Bay Rays with Montreal. from Florida.





“I was surprised yesterday to see all the comments on the project when the project was not announced. It is something that does not exist,” penned Pierre Fitzgibbon.

“We wouldn’t put a penny on a Quebecer in a project like this,” he added.

But the minister acknowledged that his government is considering different scenarios with Mr. Bronfman and his investor group.

“There are things we can do that will allow economic companies to be favorable to the people of Quebec. Refuse to divulge the slightest example of what Quebec could do to help advance the project, he said it is up to the promoter to see if the things we can Doing it is enough.

“The economic benefits must be greater than the cost to Quebecers. At this time, nothing has been achieved,” the minister warned.

The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation (CFC) on Wednesday called on Minister Fitzgibbon to take a clearer position on the issue.

“On the one hand Fitzgibbon tells us he is not going to put a penny on the field, but on the other hand he tells us that he is evaluating how to finance the entire project, which could include a stadium,” said the director. FCC Quebec, Renaud Broussard.

If the minister had wished to be mysterious, he would not have done a better job. If Fitzgibbon does not want to support the project, all the better, but he should say it clearly and unequivocally,” Mr. Broussard added.