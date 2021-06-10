A new cultural magazine produced by France Beaudoin for ICI ARTV this fall

On Wednesday, ICI ARTV unveiled a new cultural magazine that will be shown on its radio waves from Friday, September 10 at 10 pm. Back to culture He will witness the long-awaited resumption of the interior arts.

The show will be co-hosted by Benoit McGuinness and Sophie Voron, with support from journalist and columnist Vanessa Destin, who has made her mark on radio and television, and Jocelyn Lebow, content producer at Cultural review of the year On ICI TÉLÉ and ICI ARTV.

Several critics, including Mary Kristen Bliss, Michelle Colombe, Chantal Gay, Felix B. Desfusis and Asman Thabet, will be regulars on the show and will discuss with the creators.

The show will be filmed entirely in the open air and presented in a different place every week such as a museum, auditorium, art gallery, plaza, cinema, etc. From behind the scenes of a public presentation, to the film’s special effects editing rooms, to circus costume workshops, to the first reading of the play, this team of enthusiasts will focus on culture from everywhere in Quebec as well as in French – speaking Canada with nods to our creators abroad.

Various exhibition reports will be shared on various digital platforms in order to promote the local culture.

The show, produced by France Beaudoin, will take place on ICI Télé on Sunday evening at 5pm.