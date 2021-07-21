A new infection transmitted by ticks in Estri

A new infection transmitted by black ticks, the same infection that transmits Lyme disease, has been listed in the Bromont area.

The authorities confirmed six cases of anaplasmosis. It is the first complex of its kind in Istria and even in Quebec. The disease is treated with antibiotics, but the symptoms can be troublesome.

Dr. explains. s Philip Martin, a microbiologist and infectious disease specialist at CIUSSS de l’Estrie-CHUS. Muscle and joint pain may also be felt. In short, we get the impression that we don’t feel well.”

Unlike Lyme disease, anaplasmosis does not cause redness.

Since it is not easy to make a diagnosis, health authorities recommend that people should not hesitate to see a doctor if they experience this type of symptom. Only laboratory tests can confirm that it is indeed anaplasma.

And if you find a tag on yourself, your pet, or elsewhere, feel free to photograph it and register it with the eTick.ca app. This public platform, designed here at Estrie, makes it possible to follow the development of ticks on our territory, but also throughout the country.

Jade Savage is the instigator of the project. She is also a Professor of Biological Sciences at Bishop University.

Regarding black-footed ticks, we see more every year in areas such as Quebec and Apetibi. Areas north of Montreal. But we don’t yet have enough longitudinal data, and therefore over time, to say we can make predictions about how it will develop.”

Remember that Estree is the area with the most Lyme disease cases reported since the beginning of the year.

Of the 83 cases reported in Quebec, between 1he is January 2021 and July 10, 2021, 33 in Estrie and 23 in Montérégie.