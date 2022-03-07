A new round of talks | VAT news

Russian and Belarusian news agencies reported that the third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations aimed at finding a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine began Monday evening in Belarus.

“The third round of talks began in Belovezhskaya Pushcha”, a national park on the border between Belarus and Poland, the Belarusian news agency said on its Telegram account, and published a photo of Russian and Ukrainian delegations sitting at the negotiating table.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, bombing its cities, killing many, and displacing more than 1.5 million Ukrainians.

The previous two rounds of negotiations, which were held in Belarus, an ally of Moscow, did not produce results.

On the 12th day of the Russian invasion, on Monday, Moscow announced a local ceasefire and opened humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to be evacuated from several cities in Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.

But half of these corridors joined Russia or Belarus, the country from which the Russian army also entered Ukraine on February 24, and was immediately rejected by the Ukrainian government.