Canada’s first curling defeat in a wheelchair

Canada has had a perfect record so far, after four straight wins.

In the first two games of the day, against the United States, curlers Mark Edison, Ina Forrest, Dennis Thiessen and John Thurston won quickly, scoring twice at the first end.

Leading 2-1 in the fourth inning, the Maple Leaf representatives took advantage of the Americans’ generosity to add three runs and consolidate their lead. Correctly, Mark Idison made a goal to make the score 5-1.

With the hammer at the fifth end, the U.S. had a golden opportunity to cut the difference, but Matthew Thoms missed one last stone goal. The Canadian quartet took the opportunity to add two more points.

In the seventh inning, the Americans tried to turn things around by making a substitution. Pamela Wilson came in as reinforcement, while Dave Samsa had to relinquish his spot. In possession of the hammer, Ontario’s Mark Edison missed the double take out, allowing the US to steal two points.

The Americans finally abdicated in the last round, winning for Canada.

Later in the day, the Canadian quartet faced Sweden, who finished second in the championship, behind Canada.

Canadian Ina Forrest hair curler. Photo: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

The match got off to a poor start for Maple Leaf, with Jon Thurston missing his descent, allowing Sweden to steal a point from Canada at the first end.

At the second end, the Canadians scored a point to equalize the game, but Sweden scored a two-point field goal in the third half to take a lead they never lost again.

The Swedes even managed to snatch two points from Canada in the fourth set, becoming 5-1.

In the fifth finish, the Canadians closed the gap, but failed to score more than one point. In the next set, a wonderful walk on the last stone allowed the Swedes once again to take Canada’s castle on one point.

Sweden regained its three-point lead by scoring in the seventh end, and Canada failed to return at the eighth and final finish.

So it is the first loss since the start of the tournament for the Canadians, who are still at the top of the standings.

Curlers Mark Edson, Ina Forrest, Dennis Thiessen and John Thurston will return to the ice on Tuesday on a two-game basis: first against South Korea, then against Slovakia.

Historic victory for Estonia, China regains a bite

In their first Para curling tournament, Estonia recorded their first ever win on Monday 6-5 against Latvia, in a duel at the end of the suspense.

At the end of the eighth half, when the score was 5-5, Estonian Lauri Murasov scored an important field goal, giving his team the victory. feeling abnormal and one Great mix of feelings Estonian Captain Catelen Riedebach said.

Estonian wheelchair pulley Laurie Murasov. Photo: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Later in the day, Estonia continued its momentum with a second straight win by beating Norway 8-3, a victory achieved through several errors by the Norwegian team.

Norwegian footballer Justin Stordahl missed shots in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth ends, each time giving the Estonians, whom he never bothered.

Estonia’s next match will be against Great Britain, who scored a stunning 15-1 victory over Switzerland earlier today.

Great Britain started the match strong by scoring four points at the first end, before doing better at the third end with five points.

For its part, Latvia faced Sweden in its second match today, by defeating the Scandinavian country 9-7. At the eighth finish, under pressure, Latvian captain Polina Rozhkova managed to brilliantly come out to give victory to her quads.

Latvia Polina Rozhkova had a strong match against Sweden. Photo: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

In an all-Asian duel, China and South Korea fought a tight duel, but in the end in favor of the Chinese, who won 9-4.

In the sixth end, when the two teams tied 4-4, South Korea made some mistakes, the victim of very heavy throws. China took the opportunity to score five points and never looked back.

After a duel against South Korea, the Chinese defeated Switzerland with a score of 7-4.

Thus, China, the defending champion, achieved its second and third victory in the tournament.

In the day’s other matches, the United States beat Norway 6-5, giving both teams an identical record of three wins and two losses in five games so far. For their part, the Slovaks defeated Great Britain 7-3. Both teams have now scored two wins and two losses in four matches.