Rey Mysterio’s career will be revived in 2K viewing mode

WWE 2K22’s 2K Show mode will build on key moments from Rey Mysterio’s career.

In addition to being on the cover of WWE 2K22And the Rey Mysterio He will also be in the spotlight in mode 2K display. This will bring back the great career path of the Mexican American wrestler with clashes against legendary opponents including Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, as well as still active wrestlers including The Miz and Dolph Ziggler or even his biggest rivalries with Batista and CM Punk . Smooth and fast game sequences into true historical footage using new Slingshot technology from 2K Sports for a truly immersive experience.

“It seems that perseverance is the way to success. This was true in my caseThis is stated by Rey Mysterio, a WWE wrestler in the RAW division.I was always ready to prove that I not only had the potential to be a champion, but to make history and become one of the greatest stars of all time.“

WWE 2K22’s New Career Mode

From the humble beginnings of a novice at the Performance Center to the transition from NXT to WWE to the path to becoming a superstar and becoming a legend, the career status of WWE 2K22 It gives you the opportunity to experience the true journey of a future WWE superstar. With unique stories for both the men’s and women’s divisions, players will encounter a host of superstars and legends from the world’s top wrestling federation as they progress.