A Rocky TV series?

American actor Sylvester Stallone wants to direct a TV episode of his successful series of films, rocky. He announced this on his Instagram page on Monday evening.

Leah Carrier

Journalism

“This is probably my strangest post yet. This morning I started writing a previous episode of rocky For the broadcast, the translator wrote the 1976. “The ideal is 10 episodes of a few seasons to reach the heart of the characters in their younger years,” he continues.

Her post is accompanied by a stained notebook, which is a first draft of the script. “Imagine a time machine that simply takes us to Rocky’s origins, a cinematic world filled with characters beloved by people all over the world for nearly five decades!”

Stallone says the series will unfold in the 1960s against the backdrop of the Cold War and the American civil rights movement. Amidst this “social seismic activity”, Robert “Rocky” Balboa, then 17, will try to find his place. ” Hope that happens »The actor concluded his posting.

Recently he narrated the documentary rocky, Released in Spring 2020, which traces its experience on the set of the original movie.