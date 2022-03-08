Community Building Fund Helps Reopen Aultsville Theater in 2022

CORNEWALL, ONTARIO – In 2021, the Oltsville Theater received a $48,500 grant from the Government of Ontario’s Community Development Fund – Stream Operating Stream to support the theater’s pandemic recovery and reopening strategy. This grant, provided by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, will fund improvements to volunteer and spectator services in Aultsville and help the theater meet the changing program delivery needs brought about by COVID-19. It will also support theater community outreach efforts when live performances return to the Oltsville stage in early 2022.

“Over the years, this theater has been a major venue for concerts, graduations, concerts, entertainment and more,” said Jim McDonnell, MPP in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry South. “This investment is welcome news for the many in Cornwall and the region who have been waiting for live performances to make their way back to the Oltsville theatre.”

With this grant, the Aultsville Theater will train staff, recruit volunteers, and coordinate front-end operations to improve visitor and attendee experiences after the pandemic. The funding will also enable the development of updated theater brands and communications when shows resume in 2022. The improved Aultsville website, social media and marketing materials are raising awareness of the theater’s reopening and will make its content accessible to more people, including people with disabilities.

“The impact of this scholarship cannot be underestimated,” said Janet Martel, executive director of the Oltsville Theatre. “This funding will allow us to reconnect with our valued volunteers and members of the public when we open our doors to the community in 2022.”

The Aultsville Theater is a community theater in Cornwall of professional capacity. Since 1976, Oltsville has hosted the full spectrum of the performing arts. From local artists to international touring artists, audiences and performers enjoy the exceptional experience offered by the 680-seat performing arts space, located in the heart of eastern Ontario. Visit aultsvilletheatre.com to find out more.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario and one of Canada’s premiere donor foundations. Last year, nearly $112 million was invested in 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy, vibrant communities and enhance the impact of the nonprofit sector in Ontario. In 2020/21, the OTF supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping nonprofits rebuild and recover from the effects of COVID-19. visit www.otf.ca To find out more.