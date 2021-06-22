A rule that fans of the Golden Knights do not like يحب

Referees Eric Furlat and Kelly Sutherland will be in place on Tuesday night for the fifth semi-final duel between the Montreal Canadiens and the Golden Knights Vegas Knight.

If the change pleases CH fans, who have harshly criticized the work of Chris Lee and Dan O’Rourke in the series’ final games, an official on Tuesday may bring back bad memories for fans. .

Furlatt last supervised a playoff involving the Knights was on April 23, 2019. It was the seventh game in the first round of the series that featured the Vegas and San Jose Sharks, and headed into the Peter Debor era.

California won 5-4 in overtime, having tapped into a five-minute long powerhouse in the third inning and compensated for a 3-0 delay. Remember that Furlat and referee Dan O’Halloran cracked on Golden Knights forward Cody Aiken for a double check against Joe Pavelsky.

This decision was severely criticized, because Eakin’s gesture did not deserve a large penalty. The National Hockey League even made an apology to the Golden Knights. Bateman Home Furlat and O’Halloran were also excluded from the rest of the playoffs.