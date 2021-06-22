accusations of racism | Billie Eilish Apologizes

In turmoil for a week over accusations of racism, singer Billie Eilish has apologized at a story Instagram this Tuesday.

In a video the 19-year-old singer gave five years ago, which aired on TikTok last week, we can hear her uttering anti-Asian slurs, as well as mimicking what appears to be an Asian accent.

In her post, Billie Eilish claims to have heard the term in the song Fish From Tyler, The Creator, but she didn’t know what that meant at the time.

“I feel embarrassed and horrified, and it makes me want to vomit for saying that word.” This song is the only place I’ve heard this word because it hasn’t been used around me before. ”

But the singer did not try to escape. “Despite my age and my ignorance at the time, nothing can forgive the fact that it hurt. And I apologise.”

On the other hand, she says that she never wanted to imitate anyone’s accent, and that what we heard was just the kind of “chatter” she’s loved to create since she was little.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid and I’ve done it all my life talking to my pets, friends and family. This is really bullshit, I’ve been cheating on and this is not imitation of a person, language, dialect or culture. Everyone who knows me has seen me cheat and imitate voices my whole life.” ”

The young singer added that she was “sad” at the idea that “these excerpts are being interpreted in a way that may cause pain to people.”

“I have always used my voice to advocate for inclusion, equality, equity, kindness and tolerance,” she wrote. Billie Eilish, who will be releasing her highly anticipated second album at the end of July, ends her long message by saying everyone should “keep listening and learning”.

“I hear you and I love you. Thanks for taking the time to read this.”