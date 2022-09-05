A science fiction series whose visuals are entirely created by artificial intelligence

⇧ [VIDÉO] You may also like this partner content (after advertising)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) undoubtedly represents a new era in our technological development, especially thanks to its great versatility and versatility of use, from which the field of art does not escape. AI image generation techniques are once again making the world dream by using them to produce a science fiction series, directed by a German businessman. With current tools such as DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, the filmmaker has proven that the field of filmmaking is more accessible to the general public than ever before, without the need for specific training in the arts or in artificial intelligence.

AI is now a real artistic tool, especially thanks to tools like Midjourney or DALLE-2. With simple text descriptions, these AI-based programs are able to bring a user’s idea to life.

Fabian Stelzer, a German businessman with basic training in neuroscience, had no special training in the arts or artificial intelligence. However, he has created high quality visuals for his series thanks to Midjourney and other similar programs such as Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 2.

Sequences were produced in record time

It all started with a simple image that Stelzer tried to create that depicted a kind of fictional alien world in the style of the 1970s. To create the image, enter simple texts Such as “ ’80s science fiction movie still image, still from film, photograph, 35mm, grainy, VHS distortion, cinematic lighting”.

Given the quality of the images created, he then decided to move forward by realizing a true story that he had baptized “salt”. Each two-minute chapter—which he called “Seeds of a Story”—was completed in an average of just two hours.

The icing on the cake was that he didn’t need to hire someone to “turn off the sound and -in”. They are all created entirely by an artificial intelligence called Murf, with the exception of Stelzer. ” We’re about to enter a new era, really “Says the director.” To me, it’s just as important as the invention of photography, and to be honest, perhaps just as important as the invention of writing. ‘, he adds.

However, image-generating AI systems are still unable to activate it. Therefore, the series was produced with still images only. For animation effects, the director relied on editing effects and other mini-programs to animate the characters’ faces.

“free” art

The story of salt revolves around a mysterious harmful substance, similar to salt, that is exploited by a mining base and is said to be of extraterrestrial origin. What distinguishes Salt from traditional films is that the audience gets to choose how the story continues after each chapter has aired. The latter, for example, poses a plot: should a character follow orders, disobey, or take a small sample of the salt-like substance before loading it into containers for shipment? To continue the story, Stelzer plans to make several endings in order to please several groups of people at the same time.

A chapter from Salt posted on Twitter.

” I really want to get a “director’s cut” at some point, or a “community cut”, but the real goal is to move beyond the medium of film into something new “, He says. ” This will allow everyone in the community to use a form that will eventually allow them to write their own stories “, Concludes.