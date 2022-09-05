remote radar | Our suggestions of the week

Weekly, Journalism Scans the TV view to select four titles to watch.

the event

Live from the universe – Back to school special

TVA will separate its programming for 2022-2023 during a program presented by Julie Belanger and Jean-Michel Antill (Sunday at 7:30 p.m.), and Nouveau will reveal its own programming during a meeting led by Julie Snyder and Mary Lynne Juncas (Sunday at 8 p.m.). For Radio Canada, we continue to apply France Beaudoin’s winning recipe. The host will present a special version oflive from the universe lasts 90 minutess. Directed by Luke Sirois (masked singers), this wonderful musical celebration will bring together many notable personalities from the network, including Véronique Cloutier, Suzanne Clément, Geneviève Schmidt, Guy A. Lepage, Eric Bruneau and François Papineau. CAUTION: Note the extraordinary change in time period.

ICI Télé, Friday at 7 p.m.

the new

Photo courtesy of Tele Quebec like chicken heads

like chicken heads

The goose that lays the golden eggs No longer the only poultry on the air! Signed by Pierre-Yves Bernard (In a galaxy near youAnd the midnight at nightAimed at 9-12 year olds, this fresh young man every day paints the picture of Babin-Bibeaus, an imperfect but tightly knit family made up of a musician dad (David Savard), a lawyer mother who goes back to school to become a carpenter (Mélanie Bellon) and their three children: Victoria (Estelle Fournier), a slightly superficial teenager who loves to create drama, Felix (Tristan Cloutter), a responsible boy who hides a lukewarm side, and the younger Flavi (Elia St-Pierre) with a big heart. It is charming, funny and full of real feelings.

Télé-Québec, Monday to Thursday 6:30 p.m.

surprise

PHOTO STEVE WILKIE, SUPPLIED FROM SYFY chucky

chucky

More than 30 years after the theatrical release of the first part of The Adventures of Chucky, the cult horror movie franchise has been turned into a TV series. And against all odds, she succeeded! Written and directed by Demon Creator Don Mancini, this eight-episode first season, which aired last fall in English on Showcase, takes us into the heart of the everyday life of a lonely bully teenager who discovers the famous doll in a garage. a discount. Obviously, this purchase will lead to a wave of murders that will panic the neighborhood. It’s quirky, fun, terrifying, and all-encompassing. The good news: the second season rankings.

Crave (available in French)

else

Photo by Yasmine Zaki, photo provided by TVA sweety salty

sweety salty

A sure sign that fall is coming: summer talk shows are leaving the airwaves to make way for fantasy series and regular shows. on ICI TV, Good evening ! (Mon-Thurs at 9 p.m.) wraps up its fifth season with Katherine Ann Toban, the Boulay sisters, Lisa LeBlanc, and the team behind it. STAT, a new daily novel with Suzanne Kleiman, Stephane Rousseau, Le Pascal Tremblay, Patrick Lappe, and others. Next to sweety salty On TVA, Patrice Bellanger spends his final week with Gildor Roy, Melissa Bedard, Vincent Guillaume Otis (pictured), Christine Morense and Rita Baga. We also wouldn’t miss Guylaine Tanguay’s one-on-one interview with Francis Capriel and Simone Poliris’ interview with Sonia Fashion.

VAT, Monday to Friday at 7 pm.