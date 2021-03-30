A sharp increase in complaints against Internet services

(Ottawa) Customers’ complaints about the quality of their internet service increased by nearly 50% in the second half of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago, before the outbreak, according to a new report of the investigator responsible for resolving these complaints.

The Canadian Press

The Communications and Television Services Complaints Commission (CCTS) said Monday that erratic or insufficient internet service had been raised in 1,250 complaints, or 13.9% of 9,121 new cases handled during the six-month period completed on January 31, 2021.

The total number of complaints for all types of services monitored by CCTS increased by 6% compared to the 2019-2020 Mid-Year Report published last year, when Internet service quality was denounced 884 times in 8,621 complaints.

The CCTS report released on Monday covered a period that included the start of the second wave of the epidemic, when many Canadian families had to work and study from home due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, companies, governments and healthcare organizations have increased their reliance on telecommunications to provide their services to clients and patients.

The CCTS report indicates that wireless services continued to generate the largest number of complaints, but that number decreased by 19.5%. Complaints related to local phone service, television service, and most other telecommunications services have decreased from the six-month period ending January 31, 2020.