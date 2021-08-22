A shortage of healthcare professionals: the care of the people of Kamuraska is at risk

The Association of Nursing and Cardio-Respiratory Specialists in Bass Saint Laurent is sounding the alarm bell about the accelerating deterioration of services provided in the region. On August 9, one in three intensive care beds in Labocatere was closed and the remaining two intensive care beds were physically moved to the emergency room. This measure will be in effect until 4 September.

These provisions are in addition to the family closures prevalent since the beginning of the summer period across the region. At the dawn of the fourth wave of COVID-19, the union found that there was unfortunately no guarantee that the area would be ready to face an increase in hospitalizations in the area.

Bas Saint Laurent CISSS pointed out the lack of planning and organization

This situation could have had less impact on both residents and healthcare professionals, if managers had taken the right action to place the Bas-Saint-Laurent Health Network and the number of care professionals available to provide services.

“It is true that the pandemic has increased the hardship and emigration of healthcare professionals, but it is neither healthcare professionals nor the population that should bear the pressure and impact of any vision in care and service planning. Healthcare professionals have been and continue to be under tremendous pressure, and an increased workload Like no other, they are forced to TS and TSO, in all shifts. They have to be able to rely on benevolent managers who are in control of the situation,” explains Cindy Susi, President of the Federation.

The decline in services, at key times, throughout the year could have kept intensive care at the MRC open. Unfortunately, management advocates maintaining services at all costs until eventually faced with an obligation to shut down activity centers completely.

“CISSS Bas-St-Laurent directors are solely responsible and should be responsible for early retirement, work stoppages due to burnout and resignations. One who is leaving is one too many. CISSS has an interest in listening to and caring for the nurses who They stay strong.”

Non-recognition and moral hazards

In the face of many business difficulties, CISSS Bas-St-Laurent shows no openness to offering incentives and meeting the needs of healthcare professionals who are still in place. “At the moment, we attend meetings, but we don’t hear or hear little, or receive a categorical ‘no’ about some simple requests. This lack of recognition for the efforts and resilience of healthcare professionals has persisted long enough,” protests Ms. Susi.

In addition, the increase in the unsafe and unsafe occupational ratios per patient raises concerns about the risk of errors. “Our members have a code of ethics to follow and are responsible for the care they provide. It is unreasonable to believe that after 16 consecutive hours or two or three hours in a row, we are so vigilant, that we are providing the same quality of care. The risks of mistakes are very real and can be very serious They alone are subject to penalties from their professional system, which can amount to the revocation of their right to practice,” concludes the guild president.