A show noticed when Joe Biden was nominated, before a gala evening

Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga sang the American anthem, before the performance of Jennifer Lopez and country singer Garth Brooks in the Joe Biden nomination, followed by a gala evening hosted by Tom Hanks. Back in the videos at the concerts for today.

index

[Mis à jour le 21 janvier 2021 à 16h12] Joe Biden is now the new president of the United States. After taking the oath, he replaced Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday 20 January 2021. for His inaugurationAs tradition dictates, the American Anthem, The banner with twinkling stars, It was sung on Capitol Hill Lady Gaga. On the steps of the Capitol Building, the star appeared in a long red skirt and fastened to her jacket, a large gold brooch in the form of a dove, a symbol of freedom. After noticing this performance and praising it on social networks, it is Jennifer Lopez Who left him in front of the cameras to sing the title of a practicing worshiper in the United States, This land is your land.

After the inauguration, due to the health conditions, the grand ball and traditional celebrations were replaced by an evening given by actor Tom Hanks. Several artists responded, including Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, John Bon Jovi, Ant Clemmons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Vu Fighter’s, Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard, or even Ozona and DJ Cassidy.

Joe Biden’s nomination was broadcast live at 5 p.m. (French time) streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and on French news channels 24 hours. An evening presented by Tom Hanks Celebrating America It aired Wednesday, January 20 as bonus from 8:30 pm-10pm local time on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and on the Nominating Committee YouTube channel.

And Lady Gaga’s choice was clearly not trivial: a translator poker face Was among the staunchest supporters against the nomination of the Democratic candidate Donald TrumpThroughout his campaign. Besides her career, the singer has always been committed to many causes, including advocating for the LGBT community, fighting AIDS or accessing education. She had actually exhibited alongside Joe Biden in 2016, then Vice President, in fighting sexual assault in academia.

This weekend, the singer won eleven Grammy Awards a Hairground Award this weekend during the virtual Beloved Society Awards ceremony (organized by the King Center, which honors the memory of editor Martin Luther King.), For his activism during the Back Lives Matter movement. An opportunity for her to deliver a peace speech calling for the fight against racism and white supremacy.

“I know that I am in front of you in the name of Stephanie Germanotta, my first name, and as Lady Gaga, a white and famous woman, with a wonderful platform force (…) For all white people, black life represents the best of our nation, and as white people I think we have a responsibility not to learn, Accepting the truth of our country’s history, and recognizing that this “white supremacy” is not healthy. We must change our behavior in order to contribute to a world where freedom is real for everyone, “she said in a video clip.

Following the Joe Biden nomination is a special evening broadcast on American television, presented by American actor Tom Hanks, with guests such as John Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Bruce Springsteen. Width, baptized Celebrating America It was organized by the Presidential Possession Committee to replace the usual celebrations around the ceremony, which were set up this year for public health and safety reasons and this includes avoiding large gatherings around the Capitol building at the time of the ceremony.

A festive evening upsets the outgoing president. According to the Washington Post, Donald Trump would be “angry” at such a poster of stars. During his inauguration in January 2017, several singers such as Elton John or Moby refused his invitation. The forty-fifth president of the United States had to be content with the minor artists: country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, 3 rock groups Dorse Down or The Piano Guys, DJ Ravidrom or even Frontmen of Country.

As Barack Obama in 2009, Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a special playlist for the inauguration of the new president of the United States, Wednesday January 20, 2021. A selection of mixes and eras: rock with Led Zeppelin, soul with Marvin Jay or Steve Wonder Hip-Hop with Mary J. Pledge, vocals of the moment with Major Lazer or Beyoncé. In total, 46 songs are a message of peace and appeasement, which contrasts with the four years of Donald Trump’s tenure or his militant conquest of the Capitol.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ playlist, created by PIC, DJ D-Nice and Raedio, a label given by Issa Rae, is available on all streaming listening platforms. Find the 46 selected songs below: