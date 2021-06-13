A special glove for Jeff Petrie

Montreal Canadiens defender Jeff Petrie, who injured his right hand in Game Three of the second round against the Winnipeg Jets, jumped on the ice with a modified glove on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old veteran skated with therapists after most of his teammates left the ice.

Petrie injured two fingers of his right hand by getting them stuck in a hole reserved for photographers in a large window of the Bell Center, last Sunday. He missed the fourth game of the series against the Jets after that.

The glove he was wearing on Sunday was changed. So he can put the last two fingers of his right hand in the same space.

Also, as TVA Sports descriptor Felix Seguin learned, he accompanied the team doctor to Las Vegas specifically to take care of Petrie’s case.

CH coach Dominique Ducharme said on Sunday that the defender was “close” to a comeback and that he could train with his teammates on Monday or Tuesday.

Petrie had one of his best seasons in the league this year, amassing 12 goals and 42 points in 55 games. He also collected three assists in 10 matches in the current qualifiers.