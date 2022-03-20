Hampus Lindholm traded with Bruins

The Anaheim Ducks family didn’t wait for the trade deadline to start selling them on fire. The Boston Bruins made quite a splash by getting their hands on defenders Humbus Lindholm and Cody Curran.

In turn, the ducks acquired guards Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, a first-round pick in 2022 and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

Training in California also keeps half of the Swede’s $5.2 million salary, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

According to multiple sources, Bruins and Lindholm are close to agreeing to an eight-year contract extension that will earn him around $6.5 million a season.

A veteran of nine years despite being 28, he has 22 points in 61 games in 2021-22. The 6’4-inch Giant was selected sixth overall in the 2012 draft by the Ducks.

Deslauriers move to Minnesota

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was very active on Saturday, as did he traded striker Nicolas Desloriers.

He was acquired by Minnesota Wild for the 2023 third-round pick.

Desloriers, who previously played for the Buffalo Sabers and the Montreal Canadiens, has played 61 games for the Ducks this season, scoring 10 points and scoring 90 minutes of penalty kicks.

Known for his ferocity and boxing skills, “D-Lo” dropped the gloves 10 times in 2021-22. He’s in the final season of a two-year deal that earns him $1 million per campaign.