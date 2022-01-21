A nasal vaccine against COVID was developed in Tours and soon produced in Toulouse

The nasal vaccine against Covid developed by the University of Tours takes a new step. After new disease clinical trials, a fundraising startup has been set up, GTP Bioways in Toulouse is supposed to produce the first clinical batches by the end of 2022.

This is an important step that has just been taken. Following the promising results of the nasal anti-Covid vaccine on rodents, The BioMAP research team of Inrae-University of Tours Thursday, January 20, 2022, announced the creation of a startup company, LoValtech, which now holds an exclusive license to use the patent worldwide and will be able to raise funds for clinical trials in humans.

The first clinical batches of this nasal vaccine will be produced at GTP Bioways’ new manufacturing unit in Toulouse. This may be before the end of 2022.

Since September 2020, a team from the University of Tours has been working on the development of this intranasal vaccine, which is designed on the basis of viral proteins. It has shown its efficacy.After vaccinating two noses spaced 3 weeks apart, both in terms of immune response and early neutralization of the original virus and its variants, preventing any risk of contamination by the vaccinated individual‘, as reported byINRAE (National Institute for Agricultural, Food and Environmental Research) September 2021.

If clinical trials in humans are conclusive, it could lead to marketing authorization at the end of 2023 – beginning of 2024, according to INRAE.

Established in 2019, GTP Bioways specializes in the production of biopharmaceuticals, monoclonal antibodies and nanotherapies for research and development and clinical studies. The group, which employs about fifty people in Toulouse, has just invested 12 million euros in setting up two biopharmaceutical manufacturing units.