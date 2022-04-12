A study found that avocados reduce the risk of heart attacks

A new study recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows that eating avocados may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

MONTREAL, April 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ — Eating at least two servings of avocados per week would reduce the risk of heart attacks by 21%, compared to a diet without avocados.

“It may come as a surprise to learn that a fresh avocado is a heart-healthy fruit. After all, haven’t consumers heard that avocados are high in calories and fat? A popular belief is that low-fat diets are important for heart health, and that’s not entirely incorrect. But low fat does. It means fat free,” explained Miguel Barqueñas, strategy and marketing consultant at APEAM.

When health experts talk about “good fats” and “bad fats,” they’re not judging your snacking habits. Good fats, monounsaturated or polyunsaturated, help fuel your body. In fact, Canada’s Food Guide explains the importance of limiting saturated fat intake to support healthy eating habits. One-third of a medium avocado provides 5 grams of monounsaturated fat and 1 gram of polyunsaturated fat in every 50 grams.

The “bad fats” are trans fats and saturated fats, and they can cause heart problems if they dominate your diet. Avocados contain over 75% “good fats” and contain no cholesterol. But the benefits of this fruit do not stop there! Avocados are sugar-free and a good source of fiber (3 grams per 50 grams).

In addition to looking at the overall effect of avocado consumption, the researchers performed statistical modeling and found that eating half a serving of avocado (half a cup) per day rather than the same amount of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meat (for example in the form of ham). bacon) can reduce the risk of heart attack by 16% to 22%.

Best of all, it’s now easier than ever to add avocados to your diet. Avocados are very versatile and pair beautifully with a number of traditional, as well as modern, dishes. Visit the How To page to discover practical tips such as choosing a ripe avocado or preparing avocados in different shapes (sliced, diced, puree…). It’s easier than you think: just cut it in half, separate the two parts, remove the pulp and cut the meat into long strips or cubes, and you’re done.

So, what are you waiting for to eat an avocado?

