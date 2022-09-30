A third defeat for the Canadian in three pre-season games

Nate Schmidt scored the game-winning goal 17.5 seconds before the end of the last period as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Habs 4-3 Thursday at Bell Center.

The Canadian had some good moments in the power game all night, making some great puck moves.

Arvid Holm denied a certain Coffield goal in a massive attack early in the third half, but it was just a delay for the Habs.

Winnipeg Jets players celebrate a goal against the Canadians in a pre-season game. Photo: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis

Gallagher tied 2-2 midway through the third period when both teams were playing 4-3. He hit a bouncing puck in flight. Caufield then put the Canadians ahead five or four moments later, with a pass from Gallagher.

Brad Lambert put everyone back in square one, taking advantage of a blunder by Dadonov to tie the match 3-3 with 3:29 to go. The goal was scored four to four.

Then Schmidt snapped when his long shot veered off Dadonov’s wand before moving the ropes.

The veteran trio of Dadonov, Christian Dvorak and Gallagher were the most threatening even in strength. Notably, they made three scoring chances during the same sequence in the second half.

Emil Heineman once again showed some offensive flair, while Kirby Dach had his best pre-season match.

Dach, who got it this summer from the Chicago Blackhawks, went there with a big offensive push thanks to his skateboarding. He almost scored in the third half after a good individual effort.

In a supporting role, Xavier Simoneau has continued to show great energy during each of his appearances.

In defense, Kaiden Guhle continued to earn points. He also scored the Canadian’s first goal, benefiting from the generosity of goalkeeper David Rich. Arber Xhekaj also upset the opponent with good checks.

William Trudeau also looked good in his first pre-season game. His playing partner Matthias Norlender is probably the Canadian defender who has had the worst night, especially in his region.

In goal, Jake Allen was solid, stopping 10 of 11 shots in 30:24. Kayden Primo took charge and made 11 saves.

On the aircraft side, Evan Polly and Cole Meyer also hit the target. Ritesh stopped nine of the 10 shots he encountered in the first and second half of the game, and Holm saved 13 times in the third.

The Canadians will play their next pre-season game on Saturday, when they visit the Ottawa Senators.