Hurricane Ian: His new luxury car swept the waves in Florida

Automotive influencer shared several amazing photos of his cars after the hurricane hit Ian in Florida.

The man, who has more than a million followers on Instagram, said his new McLaren P1 was pulled from his garage as water rose in the Naples area where he appears to live.

In the joint photos, the luxury yellow car can be seen in the flooded garage and then in the middle of the street surrounded by water.

And the car, worth more than one million dollars, Thursday, was still in the rubble, according to the influencer, who appears to be called Ernie.

He also shared a picture of his new Rolls-Royce, which appeared to have been damaged by the storm.

Earlier this week, a car enthusiast shared photos of his new car, saying he only had 300 miles (about 482 kilometers) around the clock.

Thousands of people responded to Ernie’s posts saying they were “sorry” for him.

“I especially hope you are safe. The cars are replaceable,” the user nonetheless noted.