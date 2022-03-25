A touching speech by Marilyn Gill in the Canadian Parliament about epilepsy

The Quebecwa Bloc MP for Manikoagan, Marilyn Gill, gave an influential speech in the Canadian Parliament about the importance of raising awareness about epilepsy. Saturday, March 26 will be Lavender Day, this day aims to reduce prejudice against this neurological problem while asking those involved to get involved in their community. Her 4-year-old son, Ulysses, has been suffering from this neurological disorder since he was 10 months old.

“It is with emotion, gratitude and conviction that I rise today in this room to celebrate Lavender Day for Epilepsy. I am the mother of Ulysses, an extraordinary 4-year-old who has been suffering from this neurological disorder, epilepsy, since he was barely 10 months old.

Acknowledgment because 100,000 or so Quebecers living with this disorder can count on health professionals, organizations including Épilepsie Québec and people like you and me who support them.

Conviction because I am sure that all the support actions we take, concrete, such as supporting organizations dedicated to epilepsy or even symbolic, such as wearing lavender, improve the lives of people with epilepsy.

On my own behalf and on behalf of Bloc Québécois, I thank you for showing all your kindness and solidarity on March 26th by wearing the color lavender for all Ulysses in this world.