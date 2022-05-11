A variety of programs for the 23rd Al Awais Film Festival

French movie preview retirement homestarring Gerard Depardieu and Kev Adams, and festivities begin June 2.

The feature film tells the story of Milan who, to avoid imprisonment, must perform 300 hours of community service in a nursing home. Over the weeks, he discovers that the establishment is deceiving its residents and decides to organize a big escape.

On June 3 short films Pressure cooker by Hélène Théberge and Ouroboros Directed by Maxime Le Flaguais, it will be shown by cheaters by Louis Goodbot.

With headliners Kristen Beaulieu, Benoit Gwen and Steve Laplante, cheaters It depicts a couple playing golf with one of their friends. However, charismatic golfer (Alexander Jewett) would shake the harmony of the trio.

“It’s purely a Quebec evening, as we usually do. We’ve shown in the past BolducAnd Saint Augustine’s Passion. All of these films are a hit, so I hope cheaters It will be too,” says Director FFOAwais Film Festival Didier Farr.

Singer-songwriter Robert Charlebois will also attend Charlebois to Ducharme On June 4, he held a gala in honor of author and poet Reagan Ducharme, who died in 2017.

There is no chicane in my cabin The film will be screened in the presence of director Sandrine Brodure-Desrosier and lead actors Isabelle Bliss and Pierre-Luc Bryant. It will then be released in Quebec on June 10.

Original and Moroccan cinema

The FFOAwais Film Festival He will also present the first two episodes of the Indigenous series For you Flora, Directed by Sonia Bonspiel Boelo from Gatineau.

Director Alanis Obomsawin will also be honored. The latter comes to show her latest films, Tribute to Senator Murray Sinclair (2021) and Jordan River Apostle Anderson (2019).

The 23rd Outaouais Film Festival will honor director Alanis Obomsawin. Photo: Getty Images / Larry Busacca

Moroccan cinema will also be highlighted, especially through the visit of French-Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch and actress and director Maryam Touzani, who is of Moroccan origin. The latter will present their own films, including God’s horses (2012), loud and loud (2021) and Aya goes to the beach (2015).

I can’t wait to see the reaction [du public] About Moroccan films. It’s strong movies […] Not bad, even if it’s entertaining Didier Fare confirms.

Feature Film Donbass By Sergey Loznitsa, winner of the Director’s Prize at Cannes 2018, it will also be shown to echo the Ukrainian news.

Cinema park and legendary cars

A car theater will be erected behind Cinema 9 to screen the films of three deceased Quebec filmmakers for free: Jean-Marc Vallee (crazy And Flora Coffee), Jean-Claude Luzon (Zoo at nightAnd yulu And Luzon Luzon) as well as Jean-Claude Lourdes (North Station And frog and whale).

An earlier version of this script stated that the drive-in theater would be located in Papineauville, while it would be located behind Cinema 9, in Gatineau.

Quebec films, including goodbye happinessIt will be shown at the new Salle Desjardins de la Petite-Nation, in Papineauville.

People from outside are allowed [de Gatineau] who do not necessarily have motor skills, or [qui n’ont pas] From vehicles to get to Gatineau to watch movies The Municipal Chancellor of Papineauville, Robert Desbiens, rejoices.

Catch him FFOAwais Film Festival In summer instead of March, starting this year, It gives the opportunity to do many things Didier Fare confirms.

In addition to the Cine Park residency, the festival will organize a caravan of vintage cars that have made their mark in the cinema, including a Dauphin Renault from Mom at the hairdresserthe truck in The Belleville triplets Renault 5 in The Visitors.

A fashion show and festivals will also be organized. These are things we couldn’t do in the winter. We’ve already seen snowstorms during the releases, but it’s over now, and we’re walking around in T-shirts concludes Mr. Fary.

With information from Christelle Damour and Aida Al-Samali