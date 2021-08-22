An Italian gets a tattoo… his health passport

Rome, Italy | Neither a skull nor a dragon, let alone a heart pierced by an arrow: A 22-year-old Italian student decided to draw a QR code on his arm to prove he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the entrance to a restaurant or cinema, it should now be enough for Andrea Colonetta, who lives in Reggio Calabria, southern Italy, to roll up her sleeve to show the tattoo on the back of his left arm.

“He’s so original, I love being different,” he commented to Corriere della Calabria after his Instagram and TikTok photos made him a local celebrity.

The young man explained that his parents were less enthusiastic. He explained, “They encouraged me… to be less impulsive and to think a bit before acting.”

A video posted to TikTok by his tattoo artist, Gabriele Pellerone, shows the student getting ready to enter a McDonald’s and raising his arm to take a picture of his tattoo.

Then we see the bouncer at the entrance to the fast food restaurant scanning the photo, but the video ends abruptly, not knowing whether or not this unusual slanderer finally allowed Andrea to buy a Big Mac.

