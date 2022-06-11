science

A very simple technique to lose weight quickly while walking

June 11, 2022
Walking is one of the healthiest and easiest daily activities to keep the body healthy. In addition, regularity of your physical activity is the best way to lose weight and become thin. A simple walk, an easy task, can help you burn belly fat.

However, the benefits of walking do not stop there and are numerous. For example, you will not only feel better, but you will also be able to strengthen your muscles through this habit. However, as with any physical activity, it is essential to set minimum goals.

Walking with some intensity is a great physical exercise for your body, as it will not only help you lose weight, but also strengthen your muscles. Plus, if you have a sedentary day, you can turn on your heart, regulate cholesterol levels, and burn calories as well.

Moreover, taking a large number of daily steps will not only benefit your body in this way but also help with respiratory function.

Lose weight while walking with this simple trick

We previously talked about the benefits of walking as a physical activity. But it is also important to pay special attention to setting these minimum goals.

According to the World Health Organization, the estimated number of steps you need to take in order to be active is 10,000. This number of steps per day will allow you to fight obesity and weight gain with your movement alone. Of course, hitting 15,000 steps is recommended if you want to consume more calories as part of your goal.

However, we must not forget to look at the rhythm, Doing this consistently will get better This exercise. Moderate intensity would be ideal for this number of daily steps. health benefit.

