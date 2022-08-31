A worker with a heart of gold lives her last moments

Jocelyn Bauderault, a DPJ worker and then a youth center public relations officer, is living her last moments.

A month ago I learned that she suffers from an incurable disease. “I had lung cancer with brain metastases,” she stated in an interview with TVA Nouvelles.

Screenshot / VAT news

His condition started deteriorating a few weeks ago. She asked for sick leave because she was very tired and had a heart attack. The diagnosis came later.

“I always had the feeling that I wouldn’t live to be old. It’s weird, isn’t it?” she said.

Thanks to her, TVA Nouvelles has been able to broadcast numerous reports on young children in need, particularly at youth centers during the holiday season. She managed to convince her superiors to open the doors to journalists.

And even if life seems to be chasing after her, she will marry Mrs. Bodroll on September 24, before her departure. She is ready for this moment.

Screenshot / VAT news

“I won’t extend the sauce. I don’t want to put my family through this. […] I really had a good life. I had two wonderful children. I’ve had an amazing career. I have a wonderful circle of friends,” she adds calmly.

Watch the full interview with Jocelyn Bauderault below:

Ms. Bauderault has worked most of her career behind the scenes, but her colleagues are unanimous: she’s done a lot for children and teens who are less pampered than others.

“Twenty years ago, the reason remained in his body. And she gave it all,” describes one of Jocelyn’s former classmates, Jean-Nicolas Aube.

Throughout her career, she has made children a priority, and she will continue to do so.

“What I will be asking: Help respondents through the foundation’s support. Help them help our most vulnerable children and youth.”