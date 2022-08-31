Crunchy chocolate quinoa bars

Do you have a sweet tooth? Then you know how hard it is to resist the urge to eat (often calorie-dense) food at least once a day. Fortunately, there is no need to make sacrifices. You just have to choose a dessert that is healthy and in perfect condition – homemade! Thus, you will be sure that the ingredients used are useful for your organism and you will be able to consume them without regret. In this context, here is our new tempting recipe. Today we show you how to make healthy and delicious crunchy quinoa bars with chocolate.

Find out how to make healthy and delicious chocolate and quinoa bars

If you are among the impatient readers, you most likely have taken a look at the video tutorial above. So I saw that preparing the bars is really very simple. And to make your work easier, we explain step by step how to make crunchy and healthy bars.

Preparation time: 10 minutes.

Total time: 120 minutes.

Ingredients :

White Quinoa – 180 gm

melted milk chocolate

Vanilla extract – 1 tbsp. c.

pinch of salt

equipment :

stove

rubber scoop

Plate

Butter paper

cake mold

a knife

A healthy dessert recipe with only 4 ingredients

Steps to follow:

Heat the skillet over medium heat. Add the quinoa and stir constantly until the seeds are slightly charred. Take off the fire. In a bowl, pour the melted chocolate. Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, then a pinch of salt. Mix everything well. Then pour the puffed quinoa and mix. Place butter paper on the cake tray. Pour the quinoa mixture with the chocolate. Put it in the fridge for about 2 hours (or longer). Take it out of the fridge and cut it into bars.

Cook quinoa over medium heat, stirring constantly

Remove from the heat when the quinoa is golden

In a bowl, pour the melted chocolate

Add vanilla extract

Then a pinch of salt

Stir well to mix all ingredients

Then add the puffed quinoa to the bowl

Mix everything well

Pour the mixture into a cake pan lined with butter paper

Chill for at least two hours

Then take it out of the fridge…

… And cut into bars



There you go, our crunchy bars are ready

Additional Tips

Preparing each dish has its own little tricks that contribute to the perfect result. This is also the case with our crunchy bars. In general, it is very easy to make. So, below we share with you some secrets to successfully prepare them with minimal effort.

In principle, there are different cooking techniques for melting chocolate.

in the microwave

This method is a bit risky, as chocolate tends to splash into the machine. However, if this is your only option:

Add 1 teaspoon of water to the bowl of chocolate. Then put it in the microwave for 20 seconds. Take out the container and stir in the chocolate. If necessary, reinsert the device for another 10 to 20 seconds.

water bath

The second option is a little slower, but more secure. It involves melting the chocolate in Marie’s bath.

To do this, you will need to put the chocolate in a heat-resistant bowl. Then put it in a bowl of water. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat. Stir until the chocolate is well melted.

There are different ways to melt chocolate depending on how much time you have.

Quinoa preparation

Like most edible seeds, quinoa should be washed thoroughly before cooking. Otherwise, it can taste a little bitter, which is what you want to avoid to sweeten the chocolate, right? Before you start preparing the recipe, make sure to wash the quinoa well and then rinse it.

Variation of the recipe

In addition to quinoa, you can consider incorporating other superfoods. they chia seeds Or linen for example is a great option.

You can add other ingredients in the recipe such as chia seeds which are very popular

