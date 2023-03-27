Top News

A young woman shot and killed six people, including three children, at a school in Nashville

March 27, 2023
Alan Binder

The ages of the victims are not known yet. The New York Times reported. According to the information on the site, children from preschool age to grade 6 go to school. “The attacker was beaten by police and died,” the police department said on Twitter.

According to police, the shooter was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, whose name has not yet been released. She didn’t even say if the offender had a relationship with the school and what kind. A police spokesman said earlier that the woman appeared to be in her teens.

Police respond to a Christian school in Nashville

Three children were taken to Monroe Caryl Children’s Hospital in Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds. A hospital spokesperson later declared that the doctors were unable to save their lives.

The shooting occurred around 10:13 am local time (5:13 pm CET), when police responded to a call about an unknown shooting at the school.

