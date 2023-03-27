A young woman shot and killed six people, including three children, at a school in Nashville

The ages of the victims are not known yet. The New York Times reported. According to the information on the site, children from preschool age to grade 6 go to school. “The attacker was beaten by police and died,” the police department said on Twitter.

An active shooting occurred at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Burton Hills. The shooter was involved by the MNPD and died. Students are reunited with their parents at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx – Metro Nashville PD (MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

According to police, the shooter was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, whose name has not yet been released. She didn’t even say if the offender had a relationship with the school and what kind. A police spokesman said earlier that the woman appeared to be in her teens.

Police respond to a Christian school in Nashville

Three children were taken to Monroe Caryl Children’s Hospital in Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds. A hospital spokesperson later declared that the doctors were unable to save their lives.

The shooting occurred around 10:13 am local time (5:13 pm CET), when police responded to a call about an unknown shooting at the school.