AB SCIENCE Holds Virtual Conference on Massitinib in Prostate Cancer

(AOF) – AB Science SA will hold a virtual conference on May 25, 2021, with the participation of prominent scientific speakers, to present and discuss the results of the Phase 2B / 3 study evaluating macedinib in prostate cancer.

Massitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, by inhibiting c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 enzymes, which are essential components of the tumor microenvironment that promote angiogenesis and tumor growth and contribute to tumor formation by suppressing the response Immunomodulatory

On April 29, AB Science announced that its phase 2B / 3 study of macitinib (AB12003) in metastatic hormone-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) had achieved the pre-defined primary endpoint.