Abdul Shaab | The Ukrainian President series is available on Netflix Canada

serial Abdul peoplestarring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and can now be watched on the Netflix streaming platform in Canada.

” Abdul people Now available in Canada,” Netflix announced on Wednesday a Twitter account dedicated to the Canadian component. The online streaming platform also announced the series’ return to the United States, after airing from 2017 to 2021. Released in 2015, the satirical series tells the story of a history teacher, who Played by Volodymyr Zelensky, President-elect of Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded the country on February 24, television networks around the world have shown renewed interest in the program that made the Ukrainian president, a former comedian, famous. strings like Channel 4 in the UK or ANT 1 In Greece he wanted to negotiate with Eccho Rights, based in Sweden, so that they could broadcast the series.

spread of Abdul people 2019 is over, after three seasons on the air. In the same year, Volodymyr Zelensky was elected head of the party with the same name. The former comedian won more than 70% of the vote in the election.

Last Tuesday, the Ukrainian president delivered a moving speech before the Canadian Parliament, reiterating his request for a no-fly zone to be imposed on his country. This request was denied by NATO countries, including Canada.

