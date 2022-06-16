Acadie was well represented in Rafaël Ouellet’s Arsenault et Fils

Arsenault et Fils is a country thriller featuring a family of fishermen in the Dégelis region of Quebec.

It features representatives from Quebec, Micheline Lanctôt, Michel Picard, Karen Vanas, Julien Pauline, Guillaume Sir and Pierre-Paul Allen. Joining the cast is Acadian Robin Joel Cole as Fraser.

I play the great friend of Pierre Paul [Alain]we naughty boyLook can not be! He says.

Guillaume Sir, Karen Vanas and Luc Picard in “Arsenault et fils” by Raphael Olé. Photo: Sphere Films

Robin Joël Cool explains that director Rafaël Ouellet was very concerned about giving Acadian roles to Acadian actors.

It happens between Maine, Quebec, and New Brunswick and Raphael is someone who wanted the Acadians to play the role of the Acadians. There’s even a Maine actor hired to play Maine’s character. Explain the actor.

Vivian Audet, Coco Bellevue and Joseph Edgar also appeared in the film.

According to Robin Joel Cole, filming, which took place during the pandemic, complicated some scenes, and some Acadian actors were unable to participate due to border restrictions.

Rhythmic soundtrack

In addition to collaborating on the script, Robin Joël Cool also signs on music with his wife, actress and musician Viviane Audet.

We started a lot with arrhythmia [le “tapage de pieds”]the rhythms because we’re actually in the heart of Quebec, in Timiscoata, we’re in a bit of a rustic place and this foot rhythm comes to connect the scenes Vivian Audet explains.

” We are in a forest that has nothing but magic. » – Quote from Vivian Audet, author and author

Robin Joël Cool emphasizes the fast pace of the film and the desire to include local music.

We wanted to take back traditional music, but put it in a more modern context. He says.

The film will be released in theaters on Friday and will be shown in New Brunswick in Dieppe and Tracadie.

With information from Anne-Marie Barenteau