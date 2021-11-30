Document of the week | Alone a movie opens its arms

Single, from documentary filmmaker Paul Tom, subtly describes the paths of Afshin, Alan and Patricia, who, like about 400 other young people each year, arrived in Canada as their teens without a mother or father to look after them. This touching film talks as much about withdrawal as it does about hospitality.

Making documentaries was not in Paul Thom’s plans. When he was a student at Concordia, he dreamed of filming the big-budget romantic comedy “With the Rain and the French People,” he admits.

Wise teachers invited him to look elsewhere: in his own story, who was born to Cambodian parents in a refugee camp in Thailand. What he did through short films and animation projects.

At one point, I wanted to give my parents and sister a break, so I pointed the camera at the other. she gave travel baggage Paul Tom

It was released in 2017 and was awarded among other two Gemini Awards in 2018, Luggage It is a film that blends the stories of twenty teenagers who attend a welcome class at Paul-Gérin-Lajoie School in Outremont. Young people are uprooted, but they derive strength and pride from being here and nowhere else. A fact that is far from the one that Paul Tom experienced at the same age.

Frictions identitaires

Arrivé au Québec à un an et demi, le réalisateur dit avoir eu la chance de s’intégrer à la société québécoise. À s’intégrer tellement qu’à l’adolescence, il a rejeté la culture de ses parents. « Mes références étaient les mêmes que mes amis francophones blancs. Ça a été une période de frictions avec mes parents et ma culture d’origine », se rappelle-t-il. Il ne savait pas à l’époque qu’il avait le droit d’être l’un et l’autre.

Bagages a nourri sa réflexion sur lui-même et aussi mis sur sa route les deux idéatrices derrière Seuls, Julie Boisvert et Mylène Péthel. C’est après avoir vu son film qu’elles ont pris contact avec Paul Tom pour l’intéresser à leur projet : montrer la réalité des jeunes qui arrivent au Canada sans parents. Le film en suit trois, dont deux sont devenus adultes depuis.

Il y a d’abord Afshin, que sa famille a fait sortir d’Iran alors qu’il avait 14 ans, de peur qu’il se fasse tuer s’il était enrôlé dans l’armée. Puis, Alain, arrivé au Canada avec ses deux frères eux aussi adolescents après avoir fui le Burundi, où leur vie était menacée. Il y a enfin Patricia, qui a quitté l’Ouganda, où l’homosexualité est illégale et la répression, dure, et qui est arrivée il y a deux ans en passant par le chemin Roxham.

Trois destins

PHOTO FOURNIE PAR LA PRODUCTION Afshin est arrivé au Canada dans les années 1980 et a été placé, à sa demande, dans une famille francophone. Il a travaillé fort toute sa vie pour réussir et montrer à ses parents que leur décision était la bonne.

PHOTO FOURNIE PAR LA PRODUCTION Alain rêvait de devenir policier. Il y est parvenu à force d’acharnement. Il pose aussi un regard plein de gratitude sur le pays qui les a accueillis, ses frères et lui.

PHOTO FOURNIE PAR LA PRODUCTION Arrivée au Canada il y a deux ans, à 17 ans, Patricia peut commencer à refaire sa vie, maintenant qu’elle a été acceptée comme réfugiée. 1/3

Paul Tom navigue avec aisance entre ces trois histoires, créant un mouvement de va-et-vient parfaitement naturel. Il garde aussi une ligne claire, même s’il va d’un pays à l’autre, d’une vie à l’autre, d’une époque à l’autre et fait une utilisation judicieuse de l’animation (signée par Mélanie Baillairgé).

« Raconter une histoire, c’est une chose, mais la faire vivre au spectateur en est une autre. L’animation pouvait servir non seulement de support visuel, mais aussi de support sensoriel [quand les archives manquaient] “Exposes the director. He uses it in moderation, creating powerful scenes to show Afshin’s fear, locked up in a truck that will take him from Iran to Turkey, or Patricia’s grief at leaving her mother’s arms at the airport.

Single It tells of heartbreaking fates, but it’s also a movie about us as a host community. It is our duty to give hospitality. Paul Tom

It is also touching to see Afshin and Alan find people who work with the migrants who helped them upon their arrival.

“If we have Afshins and Alain, it’s because we put the kind-hearted people in their way, and the people who are there to make sure they’re home,” says the manager again. Stressing the importance of community structures and foster families.

Single Presents the stories of successful immigrants. A bias assumed by the team that created the documentary, hoping that people who watch it realize that these people from other places want “the same thing as us”: to live in peace. “Having a roof over your head and a roof over your heart,” the director sums up beautifully.

Patricia says it clearly in the movie. “I’m not here to steal jobs, I’m here to live,” she says, stressing Paul Tom. This call, if you have an open heart, you will hear it. ”

Wednesday, 8 p.m., in Télé-Québec.