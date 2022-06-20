sport

According to agent Simon Nemec, CH will be drafting Juraj Slafkovsky

June 21, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

Certain! The Canadian will draft Juraj Slafkovsky first comprehensively in the next draft.

July 7 is still ten days away and Al-Kindi has not revealed his choice yet. Who will choose between Shane Wright and Juraj Slavkovsky? The question on everyone’s lips is still causing controversy.

According to Jean Perron from 98.1, someone told him that Simon Nemec’s agent, one of the better prospects in the next draft, said that The Canadian will set his sights on Juraj Slafkovsky in the next draft.

Well, do anything with this information, but still treat it with caution. Yes, Nemec’s agent, who is Slovak by the way (like Slafkovsky), is quite reliable (I dare imagine that), but it was Jean Peron who announced the information to the general public.

During a press conference a few days ago, Kent Hughes confirmed that his decision had not yet been made. In a few days, has he made up his mind?

If Nemec’s agent was telling the truth, the Montreal would have a 6-foot-4 striker who skates well who, according to Byron, Auston Matthews 2.0. The sports analyst believes that the two players are the same. Matthews and Slavkowski have the same style of play and the same path.

Remember that the Slovak did well at the Olympic Games and at the World Championships. According to Gene Perron, he will play in the NHL this year, while Wright will have to wait until the 2023-2024 season. More and more people are thinking the same thing.

Does their reasoning relate to Wright missing a year at OHL during COVID-19? Can.

See also  Michael Kingsbury's winning streak ends in Deer Valley

At exactly 16 sleeps, we’ll finally know (and officially) the player who’s coming to play in Montreal.

