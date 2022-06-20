Windows 11 becomes less memory intensive, thank you tabs

One of the big new features in Windows 11 22H2 aka Sun Valley 2 is tab support. We will find it in the most popular application for the operating system, File Explorer.

This new feature is currently being tested on the BETA and DEV channels of the Windows Insider Program. It is activated by default, and allows you to quickly switch between different windows. Obviously, it is no longer necessary to open new instances of File Explorer to browse different folders at the same time.

Windows 11 and File Explorer.

According to several user reports, this new policy improves the performance of Windows 11. Compared to opening a full window, a new tab in File Explorer uses less memory. The request boils down to just a few extra megabytes.

Although it’s currently being tested and targeted at a small number of users, this new feature will only get better over the weeks. Microsoft may also enhance the performance of File Explorer. Everyone should enjoy it usually during the 10:22 p.m. kickoff scheduled for the fall. According to Microsoft, this new version of File Explorer will start rolling out to more and more Insider devices starting next week.

Finally, we also have a sidebar update to make it easier to navigate to important directories. We find quick access to installed and frequently used folders or OneDrive cloud profiles added to Windows.

On the other hand, Microsoft seems to be reducing clutter in File Explorer to make room for some of its services (OneDrive). As a result, known Windows folders are no longer displayed under This PC and the focus is on Hardware drives.